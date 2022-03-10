QMJHL Roundup: Phoenix top Mooseheads to extend winning streak to four games

HALIFAX — Wingers Joshua Roy and Justin Gill each scored two goals and added an assist as the Sherbrooke Phoenix won their fourth game in a row with a 6-4 win over the Halifax Mooseheads Thursday in the QMJHL.

Xavier Parent had a four-point night with three assists in the win for Sherbrooke (30-11-3).

Halifax (25-19-2) centre Elliot Desnoyers scored two goals in the loss.

The game was tied at 2-2 heading into the third period, but the Phoenix exploded with four goals in the final frame.

Mooseheads goalie Brady James stopped 30 shots in defeat, while his Sherbrooke counterpart, Jakob Robillard, made 20 saves.

---

EAGLES 8 SAGUENEENS 2

SYDNEY, N.S. -- Cam Squires scored a hat trick and added an assist as Cape Breton (12-26-5) hammered Chicoutimi (19-20-5).

Five different Eagles skaters scored in the rout.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022.