QMJHL: Craig stars in shootout as Olympiques sink Armada 5-4
Kieran Craig was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Gatineau Olympiques edged the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-4 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
The Canadian Press
Metis Roelens scored twice in regulation time for Gatineau (22-37-5), while Mathieu Bizier and Zachary Dean added goals.
Remi Poirier made 46 saves for the win in net.
Simon Pinard had a pair of goals for Blainville-Boisbriand (32-27-4), while Benjamin Corbeil and Tommy Bouchard also found the back of the net.
Olivier Adam stopped 31 shots for the Armada.
The Olympiques were 1 for 4 on the power play and Blainville-Boisbriand was 1 for 5 with the man advantage.
WILDCATS 4 VOLTIGEURS 0
MONCTON, N.B. — Olivier Rodrigue stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Wildcats blanked Drummondville.
Mika Cyr scored twice for Moncton (49-13-1), while Jakob Pelletier and Zachary L'Heureux added singles.
Francesco Lapenna kicked out 32 shots for Drummondville (36-25-2).
EAGLES 7 TITAN 1
BATHURST, N.B. — Derek Gentile scored twice as Cape Breton downed the Titan.
Egor Sokolov, Matthew Gordon, Ryan Francis, Shawn Boudrias and Nathan Larose rounded out the attack for the Eagles (40-19-3).
Noah Delemont scored for the Titan (12-40-12).
OCEANIC 4 CATARACTES 2
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Dmitry Zavgorodniy had a pair of goals as Rimouski doubled the Cataractes.
Zachary Bolduc and Nathan Ouellet had the other goals for the Oceanic (38-18-8).
Olivier Nadeau and Gabriel Denis replied for Shawinigan (29-31-2).
SAGUENEENS 5 DRAKKAR 1
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Artemi Kniazev's power-play winner came at the 11:55 mark of the second period as the Sagueneens dropped Baie-Comeau.
Vladislav Kotkov, Raphael Lavoie, Michael Pellerin and Rafael Harvey-Pinard also scored for Chicoutimi (44-12-6).
Xavier Fortin scored for the Drakkar (24-28-11).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2020.