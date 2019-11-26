RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere continues to add to his league-leading point total.

Lafreniere scored twice and added an assist as the Rimouski Oceanic downed the Charlottetown Islanders 6-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Lafreniere, who is considered a top prospect for the 2020 NHL Draft, leads the QMJHL with 57 points in 26 games as he rides his current seven-game point streak.

Nathan Ouellet, Mikael Martel, Cole Cormier and Jeffrey Durocher also scored for the Oceanic (15-6-5), who got 22 saves from Raphael Audet.

Drew Johnston struck twice and Brett Budgell had the other for the Islanders (14-10-4), who are on a three-game slide.

Matthew Welsh kicked out 24-of-30 shots for Charlottetown.

Rimouski went 2 for 4 on the power play while the Islanders were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.