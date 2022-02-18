9m ago
QMJHL roundup: Cormier leads Islanders past Tigres
Lukas Cormier had two goals and two assists on Friday night as the Charlottetown Islanders beat the Victoriaville Tigres 7-2.
The Canadian Press
CHARLOTTETOWN — Lukas Cormier had two goals and two assists on Friday night as the Charlottetown Islanders beat the Victoriaville Tigres 7-2.
Loick Daigle opened the scoring for the Tigres (14-16-3-2) as Nathan Darveau stopped 37 of 44 shots.
Winger Patrick Guay had a goal and an assist for Charlottetown (26-7-2-0).
---
SEA DOGS 3, MOOSEHEADS 2
HALIFAX, N.S. - The Saint John Sea Dogs rebounded from a loss to Rimouski to edge a close encounter with Halifax.
Philippe Daoust had a hat-trick on the night for Saint John (19-13-0-3).
Elliot Desnoyers opened the scoring for the Mooseheads (20-12-1-1).
---
TITAN 5, VOLTIGEURS 2
BATHURST, N.B. - The Titan rode a strong final two periods to beat Drummondville 5-2 on Friday night.
Felix Lafrance netted the third and insurance goals for the Titan (19-11-2-2).
Netminder Riley Mercer stopped 39 of 42 shots for Drummond (15-12-5-2).
---
HUSKIES 6, EAGLES 2
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. - Daniil Bourash and Louis-Philippe Fontaine had two goals apiece, lifting the Huskies to a win over the Eagles on Friday night.
Captain Mathieu Gagnon also had a goal and an assist in the win for Rouyn-Noranda (12-19-0-3).
Logan Camp and Romain Rodzinski had the goals for Cape Breton (10-21-3-2).
---
OLYMPIQUES 3, SAGUENEENS 0
CHICOUTIMI, Que. -The Gatineau Olympiques blanked the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, with Isaac Belliveau scoring two in the win.
Netminder Remi Poirier stopped all 26 shots he faced for the Olympiques (19-9-4-2).
Chicoutimi (14-15-1-4) was unable to record double digit shots in any period.
---
OCEANIC 2, PHOENIX 1
RIMOUSKI, Que. - The Rimouski Oceanic lifted itself to a win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix with a strong second period performance.
Luka Verreault scored one and set up another for Rimouski (18-13-2-2).
Sherbrooke (22-9-2-1) outshot their opponents 13-2 and 12-2 in the first and third period.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.