CHARLOTTETOWN — Lukas Cormier had two goals and two assists on Friday night as the Charlottetown Islanders beat the Victoriaville Tigres 7-2.

Loick Daigle opened the scoring for the Tigres (14-16-3-2) as Nathan Darveau stopped 37 of 44 shots.

Winger Patrick Guay had a goal and an assist for Charlottetown (26-7-2-0).

---

SEA DOGS 3, MOOSEHEADS 2

HALIFAX, N.S. - The Saint John Sea Dogs rebounded from a loss to Rimouski to edge a close encounter with Halifax.

Philippe Daoust had a hat-trick on the night for Saint John (19-13-0-3).

Elliot Desnoyers opened the scoring for the Mooseheads (20-12-1-1).

---

TITAN 5, VOLTIGEURS 2

BATHURST, N.B. - The Titan rode a strong final two periods to beat Drummondville 5-2 on Friday night.

Felix Lafrance netted the third and insurance goals for the Titan (19-11-2-2).

Netminder Riley Mercer stopped 39 of 42 shots for Drummond (15-12-5-2).

---

HUSKIES 6, EAGLES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. - Daniil Bourash and Louis-Philippe Fontaine had two goals apiece, lifting the Huskies to a win over the Eagles on Friday night.

Captain Mathieu Gagnon also had a goal and an assist in the win for Rouyn-Noranda (12-19-0-3).

Logan Camp and Romain Rodzinski had the goals for Cape Breton (10-21-3-2).

---

OLYMPIQUES 3, SAGUENEENS 0

CHICOUTIMI, Que. -The Gatineau Olympiques blanked the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, with Isaac Belliveau scoring two in the win.

Netminder Remi Poirier stopped all 26 shots he faced for the Olympiques (19-9-4-2).

Chicoutimi (14-15-1-4) was unable to record double digit shots in any period.

---

OCEANIC 2, PHOENIX 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. - The Rimouski Oceanic lifted itself to a win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix with a strong second period performance.

Luka Verreault scored one and set up another for Rimouski (18-13-2-2).

Sherbrooke (22-9-2-1) outshot their opponents 13-2 and 12-2 in the first and third period.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.