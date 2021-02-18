SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Mathias Laferriere had a goal and two assists as the Blainville-Boisbriand edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-3 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Olivier Adam made 39 saves to help Blainville-Boisbriand halt a four-game losing skid.

Miguel Tourigny and Luke Henman had a goal and an assist apiece for the Armada (14-5-1), while Benjamin Corbiel also scored.

Anthony Bedard, Xavier Bourgault and Isiah Campbell supplied the offence for the Cataractes (13-7-2), who are on a three-game slide.

Shawinigan goalie Antoine Coulombe stopped 15-of-19 shots in a losing cause.

---

REMPARTS 4 HUSKIES 0

QUEBEC CITY — Thomas Sigouin stopped 24 shots for the shutout and James Malatesta scored once and set up to more as the Remparts (13-4-3) improved to 8-1-1 in their last 10 contests with a win over Rouyn-Noranda (14-11-3).

---

SAGUENEENS 8 VOLTIGEURS 2

QUEBEC CITY — Dawson Mercer had a hat trick, Matej Kaslik added a pair of goals and Karl Boudrais scored once and set up two more as Chicoutimi (9-3-5) topped Drummondville (12-8-2), which entered 5-0-1 in its last six games.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 18, 2021.