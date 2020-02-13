QMJHL Roundup: Gagnon has winner as Huskies fend off Eagles

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Mathieu Gagnon put away the eventual winner late in the second period and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies held on for a 3-2 win over the Cape Breton Eagles on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Charles-Edouard Drouin and Alex Beaucage also scored for the Huskies (25-24-4), while Samuel Richard made 25 saves.

Mathias Laferriere and Shawn Boudrias replied for the Eagles (34-16-3). William Grimard stopped 37 shots for Cape Breton.

Rouyn-Noranda was 1 for 4 on the power play and the Eagles couldn't score on their two power plays.

---

PHOENIX 6 VOLTIGEURS 4

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel Poulin struck twice as the Phoenix sank Drummondville.

Vincent Anctil's goal 9:14 into the third period was the winner for Sherbrooke (42-8-4), while Felix Robert, Julien Anctil and Nathael Roy also scored.

Elliot Lavoie, Edouard Charron, Xavier Simoneau and William Dufour supplied the offence for the Voltigeurs (28-23-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2020.