QMJHL: Bykov scores twice in third period, Armada edge Olympiques

GATINEAU, Que. — Maxim Bykov scored two goals in the third period as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged the Gatineau Olympiques 3-2 on Wednesday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Bykov's first goal brought the game within one after Blainville-Boisbriand (15-13-3) trailed 2-0 heading into the third. Bejamin Corbeil tied the game with 3:39 to go and Bykov added his second 37 seconds later to put the visitors ahead.

Metis Roelens and Braeden Virtue scored for the Olympiques (7-21-3).

Armada goaltender Emile Samon stopped 32 shots. Gatineau's Creed Jones made 34 saves.

The Olympiques have lost 10 straight.

---

PHOENIX 4 TIGRES 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Felix Robert scored and tacked on two assists and Benjamin Tardif's goal late in the first period stood as the winner as Sherbrooke (26-4-2) topped the Tigres (9-17-7).

---

SEA DOGS 3 WILDCATS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Zachary Bouthillier made 43 saves and Josh Lawrence scored the winner midway through the third period as the Sea Dogs (15-17-1) handed Moncton (22-9-0) its third straight loss.

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 ISLANDERS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Maxim Trepanier had a pair of goals, including an empty-netter late in the game, and Alexis Gravel stopped 47 shots to lift Halifax (15-13-3) over the Islanders (18-12-4).

---

TITAN 5 EAGLES 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Remy Anglehart and Shawn Element both scored twice to lead the Titan (5-20-6) over Cape Breton (17-12-2) to stretch their win streak to six games.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.