QUEBEC — Defenceman Miguel Tourigny completed a hat trick 29 seconds into overtime and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged the Quebec Remparts 4-3 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Luke Hennan scored once and set up two of Tourigny's goals for the Armada (4-0-0), who have won four games in a row.

Viljami Marjala had a goal and two assists while Pierrick Dube and Nicolas Savoie also scored for the Remparts (2-0-2).

Olivier Adam made 22 saves for Blainville-Boisbriand, while William Rousseau stopped 20-of-24 shots for Quebec.

---

OCEANIC 4 HUSKIES 3 (OT)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Andrew Coxhead struck twice in regulation before Justin Bergeron potted the winner 2:37 into extra time, and the Oceanic (4-5-2) slipped past Rouyn-Noranda (4-4-3) for a fourth consecutive victory after beginning the campaign with seven losses in a row.

---

FOREURS 4 DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Justin Ducharme scored three times to reach 10 goals on the season, and Val-d'Or (6-1-3) improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games while handing the Drakkar (3-7-0) their fourth straight defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published November 19, 2020.