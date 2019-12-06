QMJHL Roundup: 67's beat Olympiques in 'The Battle of the Ottawa River'

GATINEAU, Que. — The 67's took the latest edition of the 'The Battle of the Ottawa River' against the Gatineau Olympiques.

Cedrick Andree stopped all 32 shots he faced as Ottawa of the Ontario Hockey League blanked the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques 4-0 on Friday.

Joseph Garreffa scored twice to help the 67's (21-6-0) extend their win streak to eight games.

Noel Hoefenmayer and Jack Quinn also found the back of the net.

Creed Jones kicked out 20 shots for Gatineau (7-19-3), which has lost eight in a row.

Ottawa hosts the second game of the home-and-home series for the Alexandra Cup on Sunday. The two-game set counts for both teams in their league standings.

---

MOOSEHEADS 6 EAGLES 5

HALIFAX — Benoit-Olivier Groulx potted a hat trick and Maxim Trepanier added two goals and an assist as the Mooseheads (14-12-3) beat Cape Breton (16-11-2).

---

PHOENIX 6 WILDCATS 3

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Felix Robert had two goals and two assists as the Phoenix (23-4-2) doubled up Moncton (22-7-0) in a matchup of the league's top two teams.

---

OCEANIC 10 FOREURS 8

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere had three goals and two assists, Luka Verreault and Jeffrey Durocher each scored twice, and Rimouski (19-6-5) downed the Foreurs (13-13-3) for its fifth straight win.

---

ARMADA 4 CATARACTES 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Yaroslav Likhachev scored twice and Emile Samson made 37 saves as the Armada (14-12-3) snapped a three-game skid by halting Shawinigan's (16-12-0) six-game win streak.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 TITAN 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Vladislav Kotkov scored the winning goal at 7:58 of the third period as the Sagueneens (21-5-3) toppled Acadie-Bathurst (4-19-6) to improve to 5-0-1 in their last six.

---

SEA DOGS 5 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Brady Burns scored a hat trick and Nicolas Guay added a goal and three helpers as Saint John (14-16-1) got by the Voltigeurs (18-13-0) for its third win in a row.

---

DRAKKAR 4 ISLANDERS 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Defenceman Christopher Merisier-Ortiz scored twice and Ventsislav Shingarov made 24 saves as the Drakkar (13-13-5) defeated Charlottetown (16-11-4).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.