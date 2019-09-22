DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Pierrick Dube had a hat trick, and the Quebec Remparts scored four times in the third period to beat the Drummondville Voltigeurs 6-4 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Dube had a pair of third-period goals while Edouard St-Laurent and Anthony Gagnon also scored in the final frame to erase a 4-2 deficit. Thomas Caron had the other Remparts (2-0-0) goal.

Charlie Da Fonseca scored once and set up two more to lead the way for the Voltigeurs (0-2-0), who also got goals form Thomas Pelletier, Remy Anglehart and Mathieu Charlebois.

Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo made 33 saves for the win as Jacob Leblanc stopped 20-of-25 shots in a losing cause.

---

CATARACTES 2 FOREURS 0

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Antoine Coulombe stopped all 25 shots his way as Shawinigan blanked the Foreurs.

Olivier Nadeau and Jeremy Martin supplied the offence for the Cataractes (1-1-0).

Jonathan Lemieux kicked out 32-of-33 shots for Val-d'Or (1-1-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2019.