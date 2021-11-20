MONCTON, N.B. — Riley Kidney scored the game-winner just eight seconds into overtime to lead Acadie-Bathurst Titan to a 4-3 victory over the Wildcats.

Marc-Andre Gaudet had a goal and an assist, while Cameron MacLean and Cole Huckins also scored for the Titan.

Vincent Labelle, Miles Mueller and Nicolas Pavan scored for Moncton.

Titan goalie Jan Bednar stopped 27 shots in the win, while Thomas Couture turned away 28 shots for Moncton.

---

DRAKKAR 4, VOLTIGEURS 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. -- Jacob Gaucher had a goal and an assist in Drakkar's victory over Drummondville.

Vincent Collard, Benjamin Corbeil and Felix Gagnon also scored in the win, while Drummondville's lone goal came from Jacob Dion.

Olivier Adam stopped 25 shots for Drakkar, while Riley Mercey had 22 saves in the loss.

---

EAGLES 3, REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY -- Emile Hegarty-Aubin scored the game-winner on a power play to lift Cape Breton to a win over Quebec.

Jacob Squires and Ivan Ivan also scored in the win. Quebec's lone goal came from Zachary Bolduc.

Quebec outshot Cape Breton 43-19 in the loss, with Eagles goalie Nicolas Ruccia stopping 42 shots.

Remparts goalie turned aside 16 shots in the win.

---

HUSKIES 5, MOOSEHEADS 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. -- Donovan Arsenault's goal in the first period held up as the winner in Rouyn-Noranda's win over Halifax.

Alex Arsenault, Jared Cosman, Jacub Hujer and Dyllan Gill also scored in the win, while Jordan Dumais scored the lone goal for the Mooseheads.

Huskies goalie Samuel Richard stopped 35 shots in the win, while Mooseheads netminder Mathis Rousseau made 40 saves.

---

PHOENIX 4, OCEANIC 3

SHERBROOKE, Que. -- Joshua Roy scored the winner just 26 seconds into overtime to lift Sherbrooke to a victory over Rimouski.

Justin Gill, William Bishop, and Xavier Parent also scored in the victory.

Luka Verreault, Louis Robin and Jeremie Biakabutuka had singles for Rimouski.

Sherbrooke outshot Rimouski 34-18, with Ivan Zhigalov picking up the win.

---

SEA DOGS 5, FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. -- Brady Burns scored a hat trick in Saint John's victory over Val-D'Or.

Foreurs' Alexandre Doucet had the first goal of the game, but the Sea Dogs rattled off five straight.

Carter McCluskey and Jacob Chantler also scored in the win.

Jonathan Lemieux stopped 24 shots in the victory, while Foreurs goalie Philippe Cloutier turned aside 32 shots.

---

CATARACTES 3, OLYMPIQUES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. -- Martin Has scored the winner on a power play to lead Shawinigan over Gatineau.

Jacob Lafontaine and Xavier Bourgault also scored for the Cataractes, who raced out to a 3-0 lead.

Zachary Dean and Charles-Antoine Lavallee had Gatineau's goals.

Shawinigan goalie Charles-Antoine Lavallee stopped 27 shots, while Remi Poirier turned aside 21 shots in the loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2021.