SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Zachary Bolduc and Dmitry Zavgorodniy had two goals and an assist apiece to power the Rimouski Oceanic to their eighth straight win with an 8-2 rout of the Shawinigan Cataractes in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Friday.

Alexis Lafreniere and Walter Fowler each added a goal and two helpers for Rimouski (31-14-7) and Nathan Ouellet and Andrew Coxhead also scored.

Jeremy Martin and Xavier Bourgault supplied the offence for the Cataractes (23-27-0).

Oceanic goaltender Colten Ellis stopped 18 shots.

Antoine Coulombe started in net for Shawinigan, allowing five goals on 11 shots through 21:41. Charles-Antoine Lavallee stopped 19-of-22 attempts the rest of the way.

Games between Halifax and Saint John and Baie-Comeau and Chicoutimi were postponed Friday.

ISLANDERS 6 TIGRES 1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Brett Budgell had a hat trick and tacked on an assist, and Thomas Casey had a goal and three helpers as the Islanders (27-21-5) downed Victoriaville (20-23-9).

REMPARTS 3 EAGLES 0

QUEBEC CITY — Tristan Cote-Cazenave turned aside all 27 shots he faced and Xavier Fillion scored a short-handed goal into an empty net as the Remparts (21-27-4) blanked Cape Breton (31-15-3).

WILDCATS 4 ARMADA 0

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Olivier Rodrigue made 26 saves and Alexander Khovanov and Jeremy McKenna had a goal and an assist apiece to lift Moncton (35-12-1) over the Armada (28-19-3).

FOREURS 4 HUSKIES 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Jacob Gaucher scored shorthanded, Rudolf Polcs had the winner midway through the third and Val-d'Or (22-22-7) held off the Huskies (24-24-4).

