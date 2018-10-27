BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Samuel L'Italien's power-play goal late in the first period was the eventual winner as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar topped the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-1 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Ivan Chekhovich, Gabriel Fortier and Nathan Legare also scored for the Drakkar (12-3-1). L'Italien assisted on all three goals.

Jeremy Fortin replied for the Sagueneens (7-4-4).

Chicoutimi's Michael Pellerin was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing at 10:45 of the third period.

Justin Blanchette made 14 saves for the win and Zachary Bouthillier stopped 34 shots for the Sagueneens.

Baie-Comeau went 4 for 9 on the power play and Chicoutimi was 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 5 MOOSEHEADS 2

HALIFAX — Mitchell Balmas, Declan Smith and Isiah Campbell all scored in the first period as Cape Breton jumped out to an early lead to upset the Mooseheads.

Adam McCormick and Leon Gawanke, into an empty net, added some insurance in the third period for the Screaming Eagles (8-7-1).

Jared McIsaac and Jake Ryczek supplied the offence as Halifax (12-4-0) saw its three-game win streak snapped.