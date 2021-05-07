QUEBEC — Samuel Poulin scored his second goal as part of a four-goal second period, and the Val-d'Or Foreurs downed the Rimouski Oceanic 6-2 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff action.

Alexandre Doucet, Maxi Cajkovic and Nathan Legare also scored in the middle frame while Jakob Pelletier added another in the third to help the Foreurs take Game 1 of their best-of-five second-round matchup.

Adam Raska and Jacob Mathieu supplied the scoring for the Oceanic.

Jonathan Lemieux made 13 saves for Val-d'Or.

Creed Jones stopped 24-of-29 shots in 40 minutes of action for Rimouski. Raphael Audet came in for the third and made 13 saves in relief.

---

SAGUENEENS 5 REMPARTS 0

QUEBEC CITY — Alexis Shank stopped all 26 his way while Dawson Mercer, Tristan Pelletier and Xavier Labrecque each had a goal and an assist, and Chicoutimi blanked the Remparts to go up 1-0 in the best-of-five second-round set.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021.