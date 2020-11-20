RIMOUSKI, Que. — Samuel Richard stopped all 28 shots his way as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies held off the Rimouski Oceanic for a 1-0 victory on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Richard improved to 3-1-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .944 save percentage following his second shutout of the season.

Charles-Edouard Drouin scored the game's only goal just 1:26 into the contest for the Huskies (5-4-3), who ran their point streak to seven game at 4-0-3.

Matthew Dunsmoor kicked out 30-of-31 shots for the Oceanic (4-6-2), who had their four-game win streak halted.

Defenceman Justin Bergeron led Rimouski with four shots on net.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 VOLTIGEURS 2

QUEBEC CITY — Xavier Labrecque had a goal and an assist and Karl Boudrais added three helpers as Chicoutimi (4-1-2) doubled up Drummondville (3-2-1) in the first of two games at the Videotron Centre.

---

TITAN 4 MOOSEHEADS 3 (SO)

HALIFAX — Mark Rumsey scored twice in the third to erase a two-goal deficit and force extra time, and Chad Arsenault made 41 saves in regulation plus six more in the shootout as Acadie-Bathurst (9-4-2) dealt the Mooseheads (5-6-5) a fourth straight loss.

---

OLYMPIQUES 3 CATARACTES 2 (OT)

QUEBEC CITY — Gatineau (5-1-0) earned its fourth win in a row when Zachary Dean scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and Antonin Verreault had a goal and two assists to top Shawinigan (3-2-1) at Videotron Centre.

--

FOREURS 5 DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Jeremie Biakabutuka had a goal and an assist, and Val-d'Or (7-1-3) improved to 6-0-1 in its last seven outings, while handing the Drakkar (3-8-0) a fifth consecutive defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published November 20, 2020.