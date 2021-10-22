DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Xavier Parent scored just 48 seconds into overtime Friday, lifting the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 2-1 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Sherbrooke's Justin Gill opened the scoring 1:26 into the first period and Justin Cote replied for Drummondville (4-2-2) before the first intermission.

A goalie battle ensued, with Ivan Zhigalov making 28 saves to collect a sixth-straight win for the Phoenix (6-2-0).

Francessco Lapenna was even busier in the Voltigeurs' net, stopping 39-of-41 shots.

---

CATARACTES 3 DRAKKAR 1

SHAWINIGAN, QUE. -- Shawinigan (5-2-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before Baie-Comeau (1-6-1) replied 4:11 into the third. Xavier Bourgault tallied a goal and an assist for the Cataractes, who won their third game in a row.

---

REMPARTS 6 ARMADA 2

QUEBEC CITY -- Zachary Gravel scored twice and added an assist as Quebec (7-1-0) routed Blainsville-Boisbriand (6-4-0). Remparts Theo Rochette, Zachary Bolduc and Louis Crevier each scored and had a helper.

---

OLYMPIQUES 2 TIGRES 1

GATINEAU, QUE. -- Justin Larose opened the scoring for Victoriaville (2-6-1) in the first period, but Evgenii Kashnikov responded with goals in the second and third to give Gatineau (2-2-3) the win.

---

EAGLES 2 FOREURS 0

SYDNEY, N.S. -- Cape Breton (3-3-4) got a goal and an assist from centre Ivan Ivan and Val-d'Or (4-2-1) dropped its second straight game.

---

HUSKIES 3 TITAN 0

BATHURST, N.B. -- Samuel Richard stopped all 24 shots he faced as Rouyn-Noranda (3-4-1) blanked Acadie-Bathurst (6-2-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.