QMJHL Roundup: Rochette scores twice to lift Remparts over Shawinigan

QUEBEC — Theo Rochette scored two goals, including the game-winner early in the third period, to lift the Quebec Remparts to a 5-2 victory over Shawinigan on Wednesday, in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Nathan Gaucher, Olivier Coulombe and Zachary Bolduc also scored for Quebec (34-14-1-0), in the battle between conference leaders.

William Veillette and Alexis Bonefon had singles for the Cataractes (32-13-1-3), while Antoine Coulombe made 42 saves.

Fabio Iacobo turned aside 21 shots for Quebec.

---

PHOENIX 2, OCEANIC 1 (SO)

SHERBROOKE, Que. -- Joshua Roy had the tying goal for Sherbrooke (32-11-2-1) that sent the game to overtime.

William Dumoulin scored for Rimouski (22-17-4-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022.