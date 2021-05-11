QUEBEC — Samuel Poulin, Jordan Spence and Nathan Legare all had two goals and an assist as the Val-d'Or Foreurs topped the Rimouski Oceanic 8-2 on Tuesday to reach the third round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Justin Robidas and Justin Ducharme supplied the rest of the scoring while Xavier Bernard tacked on three helpers for the Foreurs, who swept the best-of-five second-round series 3-0 and will meet the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in Round 3.

Alex Drover and Adam Raska replied for the Oceanic.

Val-d'Or netminder Jonathan Lemieux made 15 saves for the win while Rimouski's Creed Jones gave up six goals on 23 shots in 28 minutes of action for the loss.

---

ISLANDERS 2 TITAN 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Thomas Casey and Brett Budgell had a goal and an assist apiece, potting goals four minutes apart early in the second period, as Charlottetown edged Acadie-Bathurst to sweep their best-of-five second-round matchup 3-0.

---

TIGRES 6 ARMADA 4

QUEBEC CITY — Alex Beaucage scored once and set up two more and Mikhail Abramov had a goal and an assist as part of a three-goal third period, and Victoriaville downed Blainville-Boisbriand in Game 3 of their best-of-five second-round series for a 2-1 lead.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021.