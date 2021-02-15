Jonathan Lemieux stopped 32 shots as the Val-d'Or Foreurs edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 2-1 on Monday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Nathan Legare broke a 1-1 tie at 11:27 of the third period while on the power play to help Val-d'Or extend its win streak to six games.

Justin Ducharme also scored for the Foreurs (17-2-4), while Jordan Spence assisted on both of his club's goals.

Olivier Nadeau struck for the Cataractes (13-6-2).

Charles-Antoine Lavallee turned away 25-of-27 shots for Shawinigan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 15, 2021.