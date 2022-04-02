SYDNEY, N.S. — The Saint John Sea Dogs kept their win streak alive with a 5-1 result over the Cape Breton Eagles in the QMJHL Saturday.

Josh Lawrence had a goal and three assists for Saint John (35-17-1-3), which has won three in a row.

William Dufour netted his 47th and 48th goals of the season for the Sea Dogs. He leads the QMHJL in goals, and is second in points.

Ryan Francis and Cam MacDonald also scored, while Thomas Couture stopped 34 pucks.

Jeremy Langlois, on the power play, netted the only goal for league-worst Cape Breton (13-34-4-3), which got 27 saves from Remi Delafontaine.

In other games, the Halifax Mooseheads trumped the Charlottetown Islanders 5-2, the Moncton Wildcats edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2-1 in overtime, and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar also needed OT to overcome the Rimouski Oceanic 3-2.

Elsewhere, the Sherbrooke Phoenix scored late in a 4-3 victory over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, and the Victoriaville Tigres blanked the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2-0.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2022.