QMJHL Roundup: Dufour scores league-best 18th goal to lift Sea Dogs to OT victory
The Canadian Press
ST. JOHN, N.B. — Ryan Francis scored late in the third period and William Dufour scored early in overtime to lead the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 5-4 come-from-behind overtime victory over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the QMJHL Saturday.
Yanic Crete, Jacob Chantler and Josh Lawrence also scored for the Sea Dogs (11-8-3), which won for the second time in a row. Brady Burns and William Villeneuve had two assists apiece.
Saint John goaltender Jonathan Lemieux played the first half of the game before leaving with an injury. He stopped 7-of-9 shots. Noah Patenaude made 15 saves in relief.
Jacob Gaucher, with two, and Isaac Dufort scored for the Drakkar (6-9-5), which saw their four-game win streak come to an end. Benjamin Corbeil scored and added two helpers. Olivier Ciarlo stopped 35-of-40 pucks.
The Drakkar led 4-3 on Gaucher's two third-period goals before Francis scored with 33 seconds remaining in the game. Dufour then ended the contest 15 seconds into overtime with his league-leading 18th goal of the season.
---
OLYMPIQUES 2 OCEANIC 1
RIMOUSKI, Que. – Zachary Dean scored with 25 seconds left in the game to give Gatineau (13-5-4) its fourth straight victory. Jacob Mathieu scored and Gabriel Robert stopped 29 pucks in defeat for Rimouski (12-7-3), which has dropped two straight.
---
REMPARTS 4 TITAN 3
BATHURST, N.B. – Zachary Bolduc's two goals and Theo Rochette's two assists led the way for Quebec (15-8-0), which has won two in a row. Zach Biggar and Riley Kidney, with his 14th of the season, scored in the third period as the comeback fell short for Acadie-Bathurst (9-10-2).
---
MOOSEHEADS 5 ARMADA 4 (OT)
HALIFAX – Zack Jones netted 2:26 into overtime to give Halifax (12-8-1) a victory in a game that saw both teams score three times in the third period. The Mooseheads scored three in a row in the third to go up 4-1 before Blainville-Boisbriand (11-8-2) got three unanswered to tie it.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2021.