RIMOUSKI, Que. — William Dumoulin scored a hat trick as part of a 9-2 hammering the Rimouski Oceanic put on the Quebec Remparts Friday in the QMJHL.

Dumoulin added an assist for a four-point night in the win.

Rimouski's (21-17-7) Mathis Gauthier also recorded four points, assisting on three goals.

Viljami Marjala scored Quebec's (33-14-1) two goals, late in the third period with the game well out of reach.

Rimouski scored all nine of their goals until Marjala finally answered with his first of the evening at the 17:04 mark of the third period.

Oceanic goalie Patrik Hamrla made 26 saves to pick up the win.

---

TITAN 5 WILDCATS 3

BATHURST, N.B. -- Despite a 37-save performance from Vincent Filion, Moncton (21-16-6) fell to Acadie-Bathurst (25-14-4). Five different skaters scored for the Titan in the win.

---

SEA DOGS 2 ISLANDERS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. -- Josh Lawrence and William Villeneuve each scored to help Saint John (27-15-4) edge Charlottetown (30-9-4). The Sea Dogs are now unbeaten in their last seven games.

---

CATARACTES 4 TIGRES 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. -- Olivier Nadeau netted a hat trick and added an assist as Shawinigan (32-11-4) beat Victoriaville (15-25-5) for its fourth straight victory. Mavrik Bourque collected two assists in the win for the Cataractes.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 HUSKIES 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. -- Jacob Goobie made 33 saves to help Drummondville (19-17-9) defeat Rouyn-Noranda (16-25-4). Five different skaters scored for the Voltigeurs, while three different players potted a goal each for the Huskies.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.