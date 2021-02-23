QMJHL: Jones, Mooseheads come from behind for overtime win

SYDNEY, N.S. — Zack Jones scored the winner in overtime, and the Halifax Mooseheads came from behind to beat the Cape Breton Eagles 4-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Jones' goal two minutes into the extra period capped a comeback from an early 3-1 deficit and helped Halifax halt its five-game losing streak.

Zachary L'Heureux, Robert Orr and Elliot Desnoyers supplied the rest of the offence for the Mooseheads (9-13-6).

Connor Trenholm, Emile Hegarty-Aubin and Nathan Larose scored for the Eagles (11-13-1), who were up 3-1 at the 9:10 mark of the second period.

William Grimard stopped 40-of-44 shots for Cape Breton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 23, 2021.