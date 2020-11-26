Justin Robidas scored twice and Maxence Guenette added a goal and two assists as the Val-d'Or Foreurs doubled up the Rimouski Oceanic 4-2 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Jordan Briere also found the back of the net to help Val-d'Or improve to 7-0-2 in its last nine games.

William Blackburn turned aside 21-of-23 shots for the Foreurs (8-1-4).

Zachary Massicotte and Ludovic Soucy supplied the offence for the Oceanic (5-7-2), who are on a three-game slide.

Rimouski netminder Raphael Audet stopped 27-of-30 shots in defeat.

---

REMPARTS 2 OLYMPIQUES 1

QUEBEC CITY — Thomas Sigouin made 13 of his 19 saves in the third period, and Pierrick Dube scored in his second straight game as the Remparts (4-2-2) slipped past Gatineau (6-3-0) in the first game of the day at Videotron Centre.

---

ARMADA 3 SAGUENEENS 0

QUEBEC CITY — Olivier Adam stopped 24 shots and Alexis Gendron scored the winner in the first as Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (8-0-0) earned its eighth win in a row by blanking Chicoutimi (5-2-4), which entered 3-0-3 in its last six games.

---

HUSKIES 1 DRAKKAR 0

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que — Zachary Emond kicked out 30 shots for his ninth career shutout and William Rouleau scored the only goal as the Huskies (7-4-3) downed the Drakkar (4-9-0) to extend their point streak to nine games at 6-0-3.

---

