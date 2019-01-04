QMJHL: Veleno with three points in return, Voltigeurs beat Titan

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Joseph Veleno set up three goals in his first game back from the world juniors and Brandon Skubel scored twice as the Drummondville Voltigeurs beat the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6-0 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Veleno, who last suited up for Drummondville on Dec. 9 before leaving to represent Canada at the world junior hockey championship in Vancouver, has 11 goals and 34 points in his last 10 games with the Voltigeurs.

Gregor MacLeod, Cedric Desruisseaux, Nicolas Guay and Felix Lauzon also scored for Drummondville (29-8-1). Anthony Marrone only had to make eight saves for the shutout.

Tyriq Outen turned aside 43 shots for Acadie-Bathurst (6-31-1), which has lost seven in a row and nine of 10.

The Voltigeurs went 1 for 3 on the power play while the Titan were 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 5 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Derek Gentile scored twice in the first period as Cape Breton went on to beat the Sea Dogs.

Egor Sokolov, Ian Smallwood and Shaun Miller also scored for the Screaming Eagles (23-13-3), who got 22 saves from William Grimard.

Aiden MacIntosh was the lone Saint John (8-28-3) goal scorer while Alex D'Orio turned away 36 shots in a losing cause.

---

MOOSEHEADS 6 OCEANIC 3

HALIFAX — Raphael Lavoie struck twice and Justin Barron had a goal and two assists as the Mooseheads doubled up Rimouski for their third win in a row.

Antoine Morand, Joel Bishop and Arnaud Durandeau rounded out the Halifax (27-8-2) offence. Alexis Gravel made 31 saves for the victory.

Olivier Garneau, Nathan Ouellet and Zachary Massicotte replied for the Oceanic (22-13-3). Tristan Berube gave up three goals on 13 shots in 25:42 and was replaced by Colten Ellis, who took the loss in relief with 11 saves.

---

REMPARTS 4 WILDCATS 3 (OT)

MONCTON, N.B. — Pierrick Dube capped the comeback at 1:34 of overtime and Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo made 25 saves as Quebec edged the Wildcats to snap a four-game slide.

Gabriel Montreuil, Andrew Coxhead and Dylan Schives also scored for the Remparts, (16-14-8), who trailed 3-1 before scoring three unanswered goals.

Jonathan Aspirot had a pair of goals and Jeremy McKenna scored the other for Moncton (24-12-5). Francis Leclerc kicked out 26 shots in a losing cause.

---

FOREURS 3 ARMADA 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Maxence Guenette scored the winner 21 seconds into the third as the Foreurs dealt Blainville-Boisbriand its fifth straight loss.

Jeremy Michel and Ivan Kozlov also scored while Jonathan Lemieux made 36 saves for Val-d'Or (14-20-4).

Luke Henman and Peyton Hoyt found the back of the net for the Armada (15-22-1). Brendan Cregan turned aside 36 shots in defeat.

---

DRAKKAR 5 TIGRES 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Nathan Legare scored twice and Gabriel Fortier had a goal and two helpers as Baie-Comeau handed the Tigres their third loss in a row.

Yaroslav Alexeyev and Shawn Element also scored and Ivan Chekhovich had three assists for the Drakkar (26-9-3). Dereck Baribeau made 15 saves for the win but left the game late in the third with an injury.

Olivier Mathieu struck twice and Dominic Cormier popped in the other for Victoriaville (14-21-3). Tristan Cote-Cazenave gave up four goals on 10 shots in 26:25 of ice time. Fabio Iacobo made 22 saves in relief.

---

HUSKIES 4 PHOENIX 0

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Samuel Harvey made 22 saves as the league-leading Huskies halted Sherbrooke's three-game win streak.

Felix Bibeau scored twice while Joel Teasdale and Tyler Hinam rounded out the attack for Rouyn-Noranda (32-7-1).

Thommy Monette kicked out 29 shots for the Phoenix (22-14-2).

---

SAGUENEENS 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (SO)

GATINEAU, Que. — Samuel Houde and Hendrix Lapierre scored in the shootout as Chicoutimi erased a two-goal deficit to slip past the Olympiques.

Vladislav Kotkov and Justin Ducharme scored in regulation for the Sagueneens (19-14-7). Zachary Bouthillier made 19 saves for the victory.

Charles-Antoine Roy and Giordano Finoro scored for the Olympiques (14-19-4). Creed Jones stopped 32 shots in a losing cause.

---