DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Dawson Mercer scored the go-ahead goal at 15:23 of the third period as the Drummondville Voltigeurs downed the league-leading Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 6-4 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Pavel Koltygin, Charles-Antoine Element, Cedric Desruisseaux, Nicolas Guay and Brandon Skubel also scored for the Voltigeurs (23-7-1).

Samuel Naud, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Vincent Marleau and Peter Abbandonato found the back of the net for the Huskies (27-6-0), who had their win streak halted at five games.

Olivier Rodrigue made 30 saves for Drummondville as Samuel Harvey turned aside 28-of-33 shots for Rouyn-Noranda.

The Voltigeurs went 1 for 3 on the power play while the Huskies were 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

---

OCEANIC 4 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Olivier Garneau struck twice as Rimouski toppled the Tigres for its fourth win in a row.

Jimmy Huntington and Parker Bowman also scored while Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo made 18 saves for the Oceanic (20-10-2).

Isaiah Gallo-Demetris kept Victoriaville (12-17-3) from being shutout. Tristan Cote-Cazenave stopped 27 shots in a losing cause.

---

PHOENIX 2 ARMADA 0

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Brendan Cregan stopped all 35 shots his way as the Phoenix handed the Armada their fourth straight loss.

Patrick Guay and Oliver Okuliar supplied the Sherbrooke (18-12-2) offence.

Gabriel Waked kicked out 44-of-45 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand (14-16-2).

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 3 MOOSEHEADS 2 (SO)

HALIFAX — Ryan Francis scored in the fifth round of the shootout as Cape Breton halted the Mooseheads' win streak at five games.

Mathias Laferriere and Mitchell Balmas scored in regulation for the Screaming Eagles (19-12-2), who got 19 saves from Kevin Mandolese.

Samuel Asselin and Ben Higgins had goals for Halifax (22-7-2). Alexis Gravel turned away 17 shots in a losing cause.

---

TITAN 3 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Mark Grametbauer stopped 42-of-44 shots as Acadie-Bathurst edged the Sea Dogs to snap a six-game losing streak.

Ethan Crossman, Liam Leonard and Evan MacKinnon supplied the offence for the Titan (6-24-1).

Nathan Larose and Aiden MacIntosh scored for Saint John (4-25-3). Mikhail Denisov made 21 saves in defeat.

---

ISLANDERS 5 WILDCATS 4 (SO)

CHARLOTTETOWN — Matthew Welsh turned away 49 shots through regulation and overtime, and another six in the shootout to lift the Islanders over Moncton.

Brett Budgell scored twice and Keith Getson and Daniel Hardie had the others as the Islanders (20-8-3) built up a 4-0 lead before Thomas Casey scored the shootout winner.

Jeremy McKenna had a hat trick and Elliot Desnoyers also scored to earn a point for the Wildcats (22-9-3). Charles-Antoine Lavallee stopped 31 shots in a losing cause.

---

SAGUENEENS 6 CATARACTES 5 (SO)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Hendrix Lapierre scored twice in regulation and Theo Rochette potted the shootout winner as the Sagueneens slipped past Shawinigan.

Christophe Farmer, Samuel Houde and Justin Ducharme also scored for Chicoutimi (14-12-5). Alexis Shank made 18 saves for the victory.

Mavrik Bourque, Vincent Senez, Xavier Bourgault, Jeremy Manseau and William Cummings scored for the Cataractes (8-20-3). Antoine Coulombe kicked out 27 shots in defeat.

---