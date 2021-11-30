SAINT JOHN, N.B. — William Villeneuve scored 18 seconds into overtime to lead the Saint John Sea Dogs past the Halifax Mooseheads 4-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Josh Lawrence had a goal and two assists in regulation for Saint John (12-8-3), while Peter Reynolds and Jérémie Poirier also found the back of the net.

Noah Patenaude made 34 saves for the win.

Attilio Biasca's goal at the 15:23 mark of the third period forced the extra period for Halifax (12-8-2). Jordan Dumais and Zachary Beauregard also scored.

Goaltender Brady James stopped 25 shots for the Mooseheads.

Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2021.