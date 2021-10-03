QMJHL: Bolduc scores twice, adds assist in Quebec's win over Rimouski

RIMOUSKI, Que. – Two late goals by Zachary Bolduc in the third period broke a tie and led the Quebec Remparts over the Rimouski Oceanic 5-3 in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Sunday.

Bolduc, who also added an assist for a three-point game, scored on the power play with 5:30 left on the clock to give the Remparts a 4-3 lead. He added an empty-net goal in the game's dying seconds.

Theo Rochette, Pier-Olivier Roy and Xavier Filion also scored for Quebec (1-1-0-0), which got 23 saves from Fabio Iacobo.

Luka Verreault, on the power play, and William Dumoulin put Rimouski (1-1-0-0) ahead 2-0 in the second period.

The Remparts scored three straight before Rimouski's Julien Beland tied it at 3-3 at 11:33 of the third with the man advantage.

Patrik Hamrla stopped 20-of-24 shots in defeat.

---

BAIE-COMEAU 2 CHICOUTIMI 1 (SO)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. – It took seven rounds of a shootout to declare a winner, but Justin Sullivan's backhand shot into the roof of the net was the difference for the Drakkar (1-1-0-0).

Nathan Baril gave Baie-Comeau a 1-0 lead in the second period. Alex Blais replied for the Sagueneens (1-0-0-1) with 1:13 left to play in the third, on the power play, with the net empty for the extra skater.

Goaltender Olivier Ciarlo made 28 saves for the win while Sergei Litvinov stopped 21 pucks in defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2021.