Jared Goff is playing for the Los Angeles Rams after all.

Starter John Wolford was injured after a hit to the head in the first quarter and Goff, who broke his thumb less than two weeks ago, entered the game on an emergency basis.

Wolford's return for the game is questionable.

The 25-year-old was hurt after he lowered his head and caught a Jamal Adams shoulder pad up high. He stayed down for a while, was helped off the field by the training staff and eventually went straight to the dressing room.

