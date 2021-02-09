Riders and Als very active with CFL Free Agency underway

Canadian quarterback Michael O'Connor has agreed to terms with the Calgary Stampeders according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Hearing 🇨🇦 QB Michael O’Connor has agreed to terms with #Stampeders. What a great situation for him. A chance to be in a QB room with Bo and Dickenson, along with a reasonable shot at #2 this year. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 9, 2021

"What a great situation for him. A chance to be in a QB room with [Bo Levi Micthell] and [head coach Dave Dickenson], along with a reasonable shot at No. 2 this year," tweeted Lalji.

The 24-year-old spent the 2019 season with the Toronto Argonauts, attempting 25 passes in nine games of action.

The University of British Columbia product is a native of Orleans, Ont.