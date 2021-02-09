Canadian quarterback Michael O'Connor has agreed to terms with the Calgary Stampeders according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

 "What a great situation for him. A chance to be in a QB room with [Bo Levi Micthell] and [head coach Dave Dickenson], along with a reasonable shot at No. 2 this year," tweeted Lalji.

The 24-year-old spent the 2019 season with the Toronto Argonauts, attempting 25 passes in nine games of action.

The University of British Columbia product is a native of Orleans, Ont.