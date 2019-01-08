TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor checks in from the CFL Meetings in Mont-Tremblant, with the quarterback market a hot topic on Day 1.

Below is a transcript of Naylor’s notes on quarterbacks.

Bo Levi Mitchell

Mitchell continues to explore opportunities in the National Football League. It has been assumed that if there was an opportunity for him to go south, Mitchell would be gone. But Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson told me that he is not convinced of that at all. He thinks it’s possible that Mitchell may weigh his options in the NFL and decide to return and sign a new deal with the Stampeders. He said he has not at all closed the door on Mitchell possibly returning.

Now John Hufnagel, the Stamps GM, said that if Mitchell does go to the CFL, the Stamps will be in the market for a veteran quarterback.

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Chris Jones, the head coach and general manager of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, told me they have not closed any doors on what they might do at quarterback, including the possibility of bringing back Zach Collaros, who was their starter through most of last season.

Trevor Harris

Trevor Harris is a pending free agent. It was reported around Grey Cup time that they had the structure in place for a deal to extend him but Redblacks GM Marcel Desjardins told me now that conversations are continuing but he doesn’t necessarily consider any of those earlier conversations binding. He said he’s optimistic something will be done but there is nothing imminent with Harris.

Mike Reilly

The other big fish is Mike Reilly of the Edmonton Eskimos. Brock Sunderland, the Eskimos GM, is telling me that he has continued to have conversations with Reilly’s representatives. They absolutely want him back but understand the impact of losing Reilly. He has to have two budgets for the 2019 season: one that includes them retaining and re-signing Reilly and one if they cannot.