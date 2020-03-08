KRASNOYARSK, Russia — Canada's Lewis Irving earned a bronze medal Sunday in aerials competition at a World Cup freestlye skiing event.

Irving, from Quebec City, scored 116.2 points in the super final to earn his second World Cup medal of the season. He won silver at the Feb. 22 World Cup stop in Raubichi, Belarus.

Switzerland's Noe Roth scored 127.4 points for gold, and Russia's Pavel Krotov tallied 124.43 points for silver.

Felix Boucher-Cormier of Saint-Mathias-sur-Richelieu, Que., finished 13th.

Laura Peel of Australia won the women's event with 96.99 points, followed by Xu Sicun of China (95.86) and Ashley Caldwell of the United States (88.83).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2020.