With most junior and amateur leagues on hold until the new year, Hockey Canada will be hosting its most extensive World Junior selection camp ever beginning in November, with 47 players invited on Thursday to compete for a spot on Canada’s 2021 roster.

Among the invitees are returning players Quinton Byfield, Bowen Byram, Dylan Cozens, Jamie Drysdale, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer, who all helped lead Canada to a gold medal at last year’s World Junior Hockey Championship.

Forward Alexis Lafreniere, who played in the last two World Juniors and was drafted first overall by the New York Rangers earlier this month, is not on the roster as he prepares for the start of the NHL season. He tallied four goals and 10 points in five games at last year’s tournament, earning MVP honours.

"Although this has been a difficult year for our athletes and staff, we are excited to unveil the 46 players who will compete for a spot on Canada’s National Junior Team at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship," said Senior Vice-President of National Teams Scott Salmond, who led the selection process. "We know our athletes are excited for the opportunity to defend gold on home ice this year, and we expect a highly competitive selection camp with a number of difficult decisions to be made when it comes time to select the players who will wear the Maple Leaf in Edmonton in December."

The camp roster – which includes five goaltenders, 15 defencemen and 26 forwards – features 22 players taken in the 2020 NHL draft and 19 from the 2019 NHL Draft.

Prospects representing Canada’s NHL teams are defenceman Kaiden Guhle (MTL) and forwards Ridly Greig (OTT), Dylan Holloway (EDM), Jakob Pelletier and Connor Zary (CGY), as well as Cole Perfetti (WPG).

There are five 2021 draft-eligible prospects on the roster, including defenceman Owen Power (Michigan, NCAA), forward Xavier Simoneau (Drummondville, QMJHL) and goaltenders Brett Brochu (London, OHL), Taylor Gauthier (Prince George, WHL) and Tristan Lennox (Saginaw, OHL).

Kingston Frontenacs forward and 2022 NHL draft prospect Shane Wright is also on the roster. Wright, 16, had 39 goals and 66 points in 58 OHL games last season after being granted exceptional status to play in the league.

Hockey Canada’s selection camp - run by head coach Andre Tourigny - goes from Nov. 16 through Dec. 13 in a cohort bubble in Red Deer, AB, with practices, three intrasquad games and six games against a team of U SPORTS all-stars.

Final rosters for the tournament will be expanded this year, with 22 skaters and three goaltenders instead of the usual 20 skaters and three goaltenders.

The 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship begins Christmas Day in a bubble in Edmonton with enhanced safety measures, extensive COVID-19 testing and team protocols. Canada opens the tournament on Boxing Day against Germany.

Every game of the World Junior tournament can be seen live on TSN, the TSN App and TSN Direct and can also be heard on TSN Radio.

GOALTENDERS

Brett Brochu

Dylan Garand

Taylor Gauthier

Tristan Lennox

Devon Levi

DEFENCE

Justin Barron

Bowen Byram

Lukas Cormier

Jamie Drysdale

Kaiden Guhle

Thomas Harley

Daemon Hunt

Kaedan Korczak

Mason Millman

Ryan O’Rourke

Owen Power

Matthew Robertson

Braden Schneider

Donovan Sebrango

Jordan Spence

FORWARDS

Adam Beckman

Mavrik Bourque

Quinton Byfield

Graeme Clarke

Dylan Cozens

Kirby Dach

Tyson Foerster

Gage Goncalves

Ridly Greig

Dylan Holloway

Seth Jarvis

Peyton Krebs

Hendrix Lapierre

Connor McMichael

Dawson Mercer

Alex Newhook

Jakob Pelletier

Cole Perfetti

Samuel Poulin

Jack Quinn

Jamieson Rees

Cole Schwindt

Xavier Simoneau

Ryan Suzuki

Philip Tomasino

Shane Wright

Connor Zary