Quinton Byfield and Jamie Drysdale are two of at least six returning players invited to the Canadian national junior hockey team summer development camp for the annual World Junior Showcase.

Forty-one players will be at the camp, which will be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, from July 27-31.

Byfield and Drysdale join by Bowen Byram, Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer who helped Canada win gold at the 2020 World Juniors.

Alexis Lafreniere, the top-rated prospect heading into the 2020 NHL Draft, has been invited by Hockey Canada, but is not required to attend.

“We are excited to begin preparations for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship with this group of 41 players and our full staff at our online camp, as we believe we have a good mix of veteran leadership and young talent that are eager to represent Canada during the holiday season,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams.”

Hockey Canada also announced that Michael Dyck and Mitch Love will join the coaching staff for the 2021 team as assistants to head coach Andre Tourigny.

“We are also pleased to have Michael and Mitch round out the coaching staff, as their Canadian Hockey League and international experience will compliment Andre’s leadership while we work towards defending our gold medal on home ice.” Salmond said.

Dyck completed his second season as head coach of the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. Love returns in his role as an assistant coach for the junior team after helping Canada win gold in 2020.

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled to take place in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta in December.