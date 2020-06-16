Quinton Byfield and Jamie Drysdale are two of at least six returning players invited to the Canadian national junior hockey team summer development camp for the annual World Junior Showcase.

Forty-one players will be at the camp, which will be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, from July 27-31.

Byfield and Drysdale join by Bowen Byram, Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer who helped Canada win gold at the 2020 World Juniors.

Alexis Lafreniere, the top-rated prospect heading into the 2020 NHL Draft, has been invited by Hockey Canada, but is not required to attend.

“We are excited to begin preparations for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship with this group of 41 players and our full staff at our online camp, as we believe we have a good mix of veteran leadership and young talent that are eager to represent Canada during the holiday season,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams.”

Hockey Canada also announced that Michael Dyck and Mitch Love will join the coaching staff for the 2021 team as assistants to head coach Andre Tourigny.

“We are also pleased to have Michael and Mitch round out the coaching staff, as their Canadian Hockey League and international experience will compliment Andre’s leadership while we work towards defending our gold medal on home ice.” Salmond said.

Dyck completed his second season as head coach of the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. Love returns in his role as an assistant coach for the junior team after helping Canada win gold in 2020.

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled to take place in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta in December.

WORLD JUNIOR SUMMER DEVELOPMENT ROSTER

 
Name S/C  Ht.  Wt.  Club Team  NHL Draft 
Goaltenders          
Brett Brochu  L 5’11”  156 London (OHL)  2020
Sebastian Cossa  L 6’6”  206 Edmonton (WHL)  2021
Dylan Garand  L 6’1”  172 Kamloops (WHL)  2020
Taylor Gauthier  R 6’2”  190 Prince George (WHL)  2020
Tristan Lennox  L 6’3”  190 Saginaw (OHL)  2021
           
Defence          
Justin Barron  R 6’2”  187 Halifax (QMJHL)  2020
Bowen Byram  L 6’1”  192 Vancouver (WHL)  COL 2019 
Jamie Drysdale  R 5’11”  170 Erie (OHL)  2020
Kaiden Guhle  L 6’3”  184 Prince Albert (WHL)  2020
Thomas Harley  L 6’3”  183 Mississauga (OHL)  DAL 2019 
Kaedan Korczak  R 6’4”  200 Kelowna (WHL)  VGK 2019
Ryan O’Rourke  L 6’1”  169 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)  2020
Matthew Robertson  L 6’4”  203 Edmonton (WHL)  NYR 2019
Braden Schneider  R 6’2”  210 Brandon (WHL)  2020
Jordan Spence  R 5’10  173 Moncton (QMJHL)  LAK 2019
           
Forwards          
Adam Beckman  L 6’1”  174 Spokane (WHL)  MIN 2019
Mavrik Bourque  R 5’11”  171 Shawinigan (QMJHL)  2020
Quinton Byfield  L 6’4”  215 Sudbury (OHL)  2020
Graeme Clarke  R 6’0”  174 Ottawa (OHL)  NJD 2019 
Dylan Cozens  R 6’3”  185 Lethbridge (WHL)  BUF 2019
Jack Finley  R 6’5”  205 Spokane (WHL)  2020
Tyson Foerster  R 6’1”  193 Barrie (OHL)  2020
Ridly Greig  L 5’11”  162 Brandon (WHL)  2020
Dylan Holloway  L 6’1”  203 Wisconsin (NCAA)  2020
Seth Jarvis  R 5’10”  172 Portland (WHL)  2020
Peyton Krebs  L 5’11”  180 Winnipeg (WHL)  VGK 2019
Hendrix Lapierre  L 6’0”  181 Chicoutimi (QMJHL)  2020
Connor McMichael  L 6’0”  170 London (OHL)  WSH 2019 
Dawson Mercer  R 6’0”  178 Chicoutimi (QMJHL)  2020
Alex Newhook  L 5’11”  190 Boston College (NCAA)  COL 2019 
Jakob Pelletier  L 5’9”  167 Moncton (QMJHL)  CGY 2019 
Cole Perfetti  L 5’10”  180 Saginaw (OHL)  2020
Jacob Perreault  R 5’11”  198 Sarnia (OHL)  2020
Samuel Poulin  L 6’2”  216 Sherbrooke (QMJHL)  PIT 2019
Jack Quinn  R 6’1”  179 Ottawa (OHL)  2020
Jamieson Rees  L 5’10”  171 Sarnia (OHL)  CAR 2019 
Ryan Suzuki  L 6’1”  180 Saginaw (OHL)  CAR 2019 
Philip Tomasino  R 6’0”  180 Oshawa (OHL)  NSH 2019 
Shane Wright  R 5’11”  180 Kingston (OHL)  2022
Connor Zary  L 6’0”  180 Kamloops (WHL)  2020
 

 