For the first time since 1945, the Claret Jug will not be presented.

The R&A announced Monday it has cancelled the 2020 Open Championship that was scheduled for Royal St. George’s in England from July 12-19.

The 149th Open will remain at Royal St George’s from 11-18 July 2021, while the 150th Open will take place at St Andrews from 10-17 July 2022.

Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A, said in a release that the decision to cancel was not an easy one.

"Our absolute priority is to protect the health and safety of the fans, players, officials, volunteers and staff involved in The Open. We care deeply about this historic Championship and have made this decision with a heavy heart. We appreciate that this will be disappointing for a great many people around the world, but this pandemic is severely affecting the UK and we have to act responsibly. It is the right thing to do.

"I can assure everyone that we have explored every option for playing The Open this year, but it is not going to be possible."

Defending champion Shane Lowry reached out on Twitter to share his regret but also make clear his understanding of the decision.

"Obviously I’m disappointed that I won’t get to defend the Open Championship this year," he wrote, "but I feel the R&A have made the right decision based on people’s health and safety."

The Open is the first of golf’s four majors to be cancelled. The Masters, scheduled for this week, has been postponed but no new date has been announced, while the PGA Championship and U.S. Open are expected to move later down the calendar.

Sources said a proposed new golf schedule was to be announced on Monday with the PGA Tour still hoping to resume play in June. The RBC Canadian Open is still on that calendar, slated for June 11-14 at St. George’s G&CC in Toronto.