BRADENTON, Fla. -- Rachel Banham made seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points, both career highs, and the Minnesota Lynx completed their regular season with a 98-86 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

Banham, averaging 5.7 points, made her first start of the season and finished 10-of-14 shooting -- missing just once from behind the arc -- and added a career-high 10 assists. She scored nine points in the third quarter when the Lynx extended a one-point lead to nine heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lynx (14-8), who snapped a three-game losing streak, will be the fourth seed for the playoffs. The Fever (6-16) finish their season in 11th place.

Napheesa Collier added 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting with eight rebounds for Minnesota, which shot 55% overall and 59% from the arc (13 of 22). Damiris Dantas added 15 points and eight assists,

Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points to lead the Fever. Tiffany Mitchell added 14 points and Candice Dupree had 12 points. Dupree grabbed six rebounds for 3,071 in her career, passing Tina Thompson for sixth place in the WNBA all-time.