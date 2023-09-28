Some members of the Montreal Alouettes were in Kahnawake on Wednesday to play with children in the community as part of the team's program to raise awareness about reconciliation.

The initiative was part of the CFL's efforts to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is on Saturday.

CFL teams across the country wore orange and white warm-up jerseys for games scheduled on Wednesday. The jerseys worn by the Alouettes will be sold in a silent auction to raise money to reduce the costs families face to put their children in football and to support Orange Shirt Day activities in the community.

"It's good recognition. We know a lot of sports teams, like hockey, come to the community. But for the Alouettes, a big organization, to come out and show the support, it's good to get a lot of feedback. I know the community's excited," said father Anthony McComber at the event.

"We all wrestled together to make sure our kids are here and it's motivational for them. But also for us, it's great to see our younger ones are able to get stuff like that, that maybe some of us were not able to do when we were kids."

Alouettes wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant was among the players who participated in Wednesday's event.

"I know when I was their age, there wasn't many [players] to come back and even just say hi or just hang out. It just means a lot to be able to have the opportunity to be here," he said.

The Alouettes play the Ottawa Redblack on Saturday at 4 p.m.