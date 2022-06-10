Harvey-Pinard scores overtime winner to give Rocket a win over Thunderbirds

LAVAL, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard's overtime winner gave Laval a 3-2 win over Springfield on Friday night and tied the best-of-seven AHL Eastern Conference final at two games apiece.

Harvey-Pinard beat Thunderbirds goalie Joel Hofer at the 4:06 mark of the extra session.

Mackenzie MacEachern and Dakota Joshua staked Springfield to an early two-goal lead but Jean-Sebastien Dea halved the deficit with one second left in the first period.

Cedric Paquette scored the other goal for Laval. Hofer made 48 saves while Laval's Cayden Primeau had 42 stops.

The Rocket will host Game 5 on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2022.