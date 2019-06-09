Rafael Nadal reigns on clay once again. The Spaniard captured his record 12th French Open title on Sunday with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Dominic Thiem.

The pair also met in last year’s final in Paris, with Nadal emerging with a straight sets victory

The win gives Nadal his 18th Grand Slam title overall, while his dozen French Open singles titles are the most by any player at one Major tournament.

The 33-year-old has won the last three titles at Roland Garros and last lost a match at the 2016 tournament, when he was forced to withdraw from a third-round contest against Marcel Granollers with a wrist injury.