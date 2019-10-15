Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews took to Twitter on Monday night to call for changes to the NFL's officiating.

Matthews' tweet came shortly after his former team, the Green Bay Packers, benefited from two illegal use hands calls against Trey Flowers in the fourth quarter of their 23-22 win over the Detroit Lions. Flowers did not appear to make contact with the head or neck of left tackle David Bakhtiari on either of the two plays he was penalized for.

"The storyline for the 2019 season continues to be the refs inability to make the accurate and correct calls week in and week out," Matthews wrote. "Al Riveron continues to blindly side with his refs and the current status quo. Something must change! Zero accountability. ...#throughthewire."

The storyline for the 2019 season continues to be the refs inability to make the accurate and correct calls week in and week out. Al Riveron continues to blindly side with his refs and the current status quo. Something must change! Zero accountability. ...#throughthewire — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) October 15, 2019

Riveron, a former NFL referee, has served as the NFL's Senior Vice President of Officiating since 2017.

Former Detroit Lions running back and NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders called the two calls on Flowers Monday night "sickening" and also called on the league to find a solution.

That is sickening... the @NFL needs to look at a way to prevent that from happening. Two phantom hands to the face calls really hurts us tonight. Yes, we could have scored TDs, but @Lions played too well to have the game end this way. #DETvsGB @espn — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) October 15, 2019

Matthews is no stranger to questionable calls against him. The Rams linebacker received a roughing the passer penalty earlier this month for a seeming legal hit on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter of his team's Week 5 loss.