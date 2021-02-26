3 Downs: How likely is it the CFL season starts on time?

TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji tweets that Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie estimates it would cost a little over $1 million per team for COVID-19 testing throughout a CFL season multiple times a week.

I’m being told the same. A little over 1 million per team, with multiple tests per week throughout the season. Certainly vaccine availability could change the amount of testing required, but the plan being presented is based on worst case. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports @SportsCentre https://t.co/v5vqbvd6rg — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 27, 2021

"Certainly vaccine availability could change the amount of testing required, but the plan being presented is based on worst case," tweets Lalji.

Ambrosie is scheduled to participate in the CFL Players' Association annual general meeting over the weekend as a guest as the league continues to try and work out plans for a season in 2021.

The CFL was forced to cancel the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league has released a full 2021 schedule.