Raptors Uprising knock off Hornets Venom in NBA 2K quarterfinals

TORONTO — Raptors Uprising GC have advanced to the semifinals of the NBA 2K League.

The Toronto team beat Hornets Venom GT 2-0 on Friday night in the best-of-three quarterfinals.

After a 16-0 regular season, Raptors Uprising continued their winning ways in the playoffs.

Toronto won 74-69 in Game 1 and 86-58 in Game 2.

In the opener, Toronto star Kenneth (Got Work) Hailey led the way with 29 points, while Jerry (Sick One) Knapp had 23.

In Game 2, Hailey had 33 points and Knapp notched 18.

Toronto will face the winner of Wizards District Gaming and Kings Guard Gaming in Saturday's semifinals.

This report By The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020.