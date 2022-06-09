RBC Canadian Open tees off for first time since 2019

TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open has teed off for the 111th time.

The national men's golf championship was cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coverage of the tournament starts at 3pm et/Noon Pt. on TSN and TSN Direct.

Rory McIlroy, who won the tournament at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in 2019, is back in the field.

The native of Northern Ireland says he is eager to defend his title because he respects the history of the sport.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is the top ranked Canadian in the field and will be joined by 19 of his fellow countrymen.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., and Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., will form an all-Canadian trio for the first and second rounds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2022.