Running backs William Stanback and Jeremiah Johnson both practised with the first team at Montreal Alouettes practice Wednesday, per TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Stanback missed the Alouettes' Week 18 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 25-year-old has appeared in 12 games for the Alouettes this season, rushing for 954 yards and five touchdowns on 152 carries. Stanback also has 28 receptions for 287 yards for Montreal this season.

Johnson, who started at running back for the Alouettes last week, has 64 carries for 384 yards and one touchdown in nine games for the Als this season, while adding 14 receptions for 150 yards.