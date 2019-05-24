Mauricio Pochettino is a football manager and not a comedian.

That was made clear on Friday when Real Madrid issued an official club statement in a response to a joke the Tottenham Hotspur boss made in regards to use of Los Blancos' facilities ahead of the June 1 Champion League Final at the Bernabeu.

🔴 DIRECTO | Programa especial desde Londres con Mauricio Pochettino #PartidazoPochettino https://t.co/uA5PMPySFF — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) May 23, 2019

After telling Spanish program El Partidazo de Cope that Spurs will be training at Real's facilities, the Argentine told the host that they wouldn't be able to sleep there.

"I asked [Real president] Florentino [Perez] to let us sleep in the sports centre, but he told me that I can only sleep there when I become the coach of Real Madrid," Pochettino joked.

Real, who recently reappointed manager Zinedine Zidane on a three-year deal, released the statement to make it clear such a conversation never happened.

"Real Madrid wants to make it clear that it is outright false that this request was produced," the statement read. "At no time has our club been requested that these teams could be accommodated in the facilities of Ciudad Real Madrid."

Still, Pochettino wouldn't close the door on a move to Real.

"I will not make decisions about my future [until] after the final," Pochettino said. "It is important to know what the club's future plan is. Real Madrid? I have no other goals if I am not training Tottenham. Football takes you where you deserve."