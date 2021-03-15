Could Cristiano Ronaldo once again suit up for Real Madrid?

Manager Zinedine Zidane wouldn't rule it out.

As his side prepares to take on Atalanta in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie that Los Blancos lead 1-0 on aggregate, he addressed the potential of a sensational return for Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in 2018 after nine seasons at the Bernabeu, with Sky Sports Italy.

"Maybe," Zidane said. "We know Cristiano, the person he is and what he did here. But he's a Juventus player... We'll see what happens in the future. I was lucky to coach him. He's really impressive."

The talk surrounding a Ronaldo exit from Juve comes after the Bianconeri crashed out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage for the second consecutive season and director Fabio Patarici ruled out any extension talks for the 36-year-old Portugal international whose current contract runs out at the end of next season.

But after a first-half hat trick in the club's 3-1 win over Cagliari on the weekend, Patarici threw cold water on the idea of an early departure for Ronaldo.

"We're keeping him close to us and we will enjoy him for as long as possible," Patarici said. "We are delighted to have him with us. Does he represent the future of Juve? Without a doubt."

In 22 Serie A matches this season, Ronaldo has 23 goals.

Juve currently sits third in the table, 10 points behind leaders Inter. They return to action on Sunday when they host Benevento.