Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has responded to the agent of forward Gareth Bale, who hit out on the Frenchman for the manner in which he announced the Wales international's impending departure from Los Blancos on the weekend.

"I haven't shown a lack of respect towards anyone," Zidane said. "What I said the other day is that the club was working on Bale's exit. I've always said the same thing: the players are the most important ones in all of this. Whenever there's a player involved, I'll always back them."

Zidane claimed on Sunday that Bale, 30, refused to come on as a substitute in a friendly against Bayern Munich.

"We hope he leaves soon," Zidane said after the match. "It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team. I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done."

Jonathan Barnett, Bale's agent, accused Zidane of disrespect following the match.

"Zidane is a disgrace, he shows no respect for a player that has done so much for Real Madrid," Barnett said.

A native of Cardiff, Bale joined Real in 2013 following a then-world record £85 million move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Bale has made a combined 231 appearances for the club over six seasons, scoring 102 times. Bale scored the winning goal in the 2018 Champions League Final victory over Liverpool.

Barnett insisted on Tuesday that his client has no intention of going out on loan.

“There will be no makeshift deals to get him out of the club," Barnett told Sky Sports. "Gareth is one of the best players on the planet. I can guarantee you he will not be going on loan to any club."

Bale has been attached in recent days with a move to the Chinese Super League and a return to the Premier League with Spurs and Manchester United.