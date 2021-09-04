SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jonathan Menéndez scored his first MLS goal and Real Salt Lake rallied to beat FC Dallas.

Noah Powder’s shot was deflected by a defender and parried away by goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro, but Menéndez put away the rebound with a one-touch shot to give Real Salt Lake (8-8-6) the lead for good in the 54th minute.

Albert Rusnák and Justen Glad also scored for Real Salt Lake. Franco Jara and Jesús Ferreira scored for FC Dallas (6-10-7).