Receiver Daniels among four Argos' signings

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed four players including receiver DaVaris Daniels.

The Argos also extended the contract of offensive lineman Philip Blake, agreed to new contract terms with offensive lineman Jamal Campbell and signed offensive lineman Cody Speller.

Daniels signed with Toronto for a 2020 season cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 28-year-old American caught a career-high 54 balls for 738 yards in 13 games for the Edmonton Eskimos in 2019.

Daniels played three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders where he won the CFL's award for most outstanding rookie in 2016.

Daniels had 74 receptions for 885 yards and nine touchdowns in a Grey-Cup winning season in 2016.

Toronto recently acquired Speller in a trade with Winnipeg.

The 26-year-old from Caistor Centre, Ont., won a Grey Cup with the Bombers in 2019 playing centre in three playoff games and starting eight of his 13 regular-season games at right guard.

Campbell returns for a sixth season with his hometown CFL club.

The six-foot-five, 292-pound lineman played all 18 regular-season games for the Argos in 2019.

Campbell caught a touchdown pass from McLeod Bethel-Thompson in a 28-27 win over Winnipeg in Week 8.

The York University product has played 50 games for the Argos since 2016.

Blake returns to his hometown after playing eight games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019.

The Montreal Alouettes traded the 35-year-old lineman to Saskatchewan in October 2018.

The Argos have also released American quarterback Matt Nichols, American linebacker Bo Lokombo and Canadian defensive lineman Fabion Foote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021.