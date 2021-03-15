The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday receiver Quan Bray has returned to the team after signing a one-year deal.

Bray had a strong CFL rookie season with the Alouettes in 2019, recording 58 receptions for 818 yards and six touchdowns.

Bray was arrested in February last year along with NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson after police said they found 157 pounds of marijuana in a car the two were in.

"We are happy to once more be able to count on a receiver of Quan's caliber. He adds depth to our talented group of receivers," Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia said. "We are aware of Quan's recent entanglements with the law. One of the charges was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the second for which he received a fine. Quan fully realizes that he is getting a second chance and knows that he will have to walk a straight line if he wishes to continue making a living practicing the sport he loves."

"Above his performance on the field, Quan is a great teammate and is appreciated by everyone in the locker room. We are happy to have him back with us. He has showed great character and we are convinced that he will make all the right decisions moving forward," Alouettes Head Coach Khari Jones said.